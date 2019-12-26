Forty Years Ago: December 26, 1979

They also said they were assured by the captors — who filmed the services — that they would be allowed to pick up messages from the hostages and convey them to the hostages’ families. They also said they were assured by the captors — who filmed the services — that they would be allowed to pick up messages from the hostages and convey them to the hostages’ families.

No Secret Pact

Janata Party leader Jagjivan Ram denied that there was any secret understanding between the Congress and the Janata Party, as being speculated in some circles. Asked if his party would form a government at the Centre with the help of Congress after the elections, Ram commented: “Where is the question of forming such a government? We (Janata Party) are getting a majority and will form the government.” When his attention was drawn to Devraj Urs’s statement admitting his party’s mistake in joining the Charan Singh Cabinet, Ram said the Congress President had indeed made a sensible statement.

Assam Alliance

The Assam Pradesh Congress is understood to be going ahead with an alliance with the Janata Party to form a government in the state despite the high command’s directive to defer the matter till the general elections are over. The leader of the state Congress legislature party, Sarat Chandra Sinha, is said to have informed Congress president Devraj Urs that the PCC had decided to form a coalition government in Assam because of the peculiar situation in the state. Meanwhile, the leader of the Janata-Congress coalition, Golap Borbora, said that he had not yet contacted Governor L P Singh to stake his claim to form a government.

X’mas In Teheran

Four Western clergymen held tearful Christmas services with the American hostages in the US embassy. They said they were told there were only 43 captives, that they met all of them and they were in “good shape” even though some were suffering psychologically. They also said they were assured by the captors — who filmed the services — that they would be allowed to pick up messages from the hostages and convey them to the hostages’ families. The clergymen added they would release the hostages’ names. “As far as we could tell, and on the physical side you can tell, they are in good shape,” Reverand Willian Sloan Coffin said.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App