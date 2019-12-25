Forty Years Ago, December 25, 1979: Revised Plan

The Planning Commission released the revised draft of the Sixth Plan (1978-83), envisaging an outlay of Rs 71,000 crore in the public sector, against Rs Rs 9,380 crore estimated in the earlier draft. It carries a rider from the Deputy Chairman of the Commission, D T Lakdawala, who says in the preface to the document that a further increase in the outlay will be called for if prices continue to rise above the 1978-79 level. Since prices have actually spurted during 1979-80, an upward revision of the outlay appears to be a certainty. The revised draft envisages an overall economic growth rate of 4.7 per cent. Agricultural output is estimated to rise at an annual average rate of 3.8 per cent and industrial production at seven per cent.

Congress To Stay

The Congress is not to pull out its ministers from the caretaker government, headed by Charan Singh, at the Centre. Talking to journalists near Jaipur, Congress President Devraj Urs said that “Having accepted the responsibility at the Centre, we will not abandon it just on the eve of the election.” When asked about the possibility of withdrawing the Congress ministers from the Centre, Urs quipped that “how many days are left now? Today is December 24 and there is every possibility of the installation of a new government at the Centre by January 10. So why withdraw,” he added.

Expunge Judgment

The Union government has appealed to the Supreme Court vacation judge, Justice P N Bhagwati, for the expunging of certain remarks made by Delhi High Court Judge T P S Chawla in his judgment quashing prosecutions against Indira Gandhi and Pranab Mukherjee for refusing to take the oath before the Shah Commission. The government has asked for the expunction of 204 pages out of the 347 pages of the judgment on the ground that certain remarks were “unwarranted, unnecessary and irrelevant”.

