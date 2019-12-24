Forty Years Ago, December 24, 1979: Urs On Janata

Devraj Urs, Congress president, hinted that his party might, if necessary, form a coalition government at the Centre with the Janata after the elections Devraj Urs, Congress president, hinted that his party might, if necessary, form a coalition government at the Centre with the Janata after the elections

Devraj Urs, Congress president, hinted that his party might, if necessary, form a coalition government at the Centre with the Janata after the elections. Talking to newsmen after a hectic tour of West Bengal and Orissa, Urs ruled out his party joining hands with the Congress (I). Urs, for the first time, admitted that it was a “mistake in a way” to join the Lok Dal-headed central ministry. He also refrained from making any assessment of Lok Dal-prospect in the forthcoming election. But he kept the option of supporting or forming a coalition with other parties after the election open saying that, “I would not like to make any predictions.”

India’s Oil Bills

India’s bill for import of crude oil and petroleum products will go up by at least Rs 1,200 crore during 1980 as a result of the latest hike in prices by the oil exporting countries. The total import bill for crude and petroleum products would cross Rs 4,500 crore next year as compared to the estimated total import bill of about Rs 3,300 crore in the current year. The increase in outgo of foreign exchange for the projected import of 18 million tonnes of crude oil is estimated at Rs 960 crore. India is hit hard by the recent price hike because all her traditional oil suppliers, including Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Libya have pushed their oil prices ranging from $4 to $6 per barrel.

Morarji on Polls

Morarji Desai said in Hyderabad that he was opposed to the presidential form of government because it would lead to more dictatorship. It suited the US because the people there were “more alive and conscious of their rights” and a president had to leave office with just one Watergate scandal. Desai admitted that the Janata’s poll prospects were not the same as they were in 1977. Though he was personally not in favour of coalition governments, coalition by itself was no evil and such governments were successfully functioning in many countries, Desai said.

