Forty Years Ago, December 23, 1979: Shillong tense

Express front page, December 23, 1979. (Express archive) Express front page, December 23, 1979. (Express archive)

Curfew-bound Shillong was handed over to the army when police firing in two localities failed to control mobs indulging in arson and assault. Four persons were stabbed and stoned to death and at least 100 sustained serious injuries in clashes between tribals and non-tribals. Twenty-five persons were admitted to hospital with stab injuries. The condition of four personnel was stated to be critical. The police, who were given shoot-at-sight orders on Thursday, first resorted to repeated lathi charges and then opened fire in Wiengdoh and Lower Mawprem areas to disperse several thousand armed tribals who were dragging out non-tribals from their houses and setting them on fire.

Sanctions On Iran

President Jimmy Carter announced that he had decided to ask for an early meeting of the UN Security Council to impose international economic sanctions against Iran. In a nationally televised statement, Carter said that the US could never yield to “kidnappers and terrorists supported by Iranian officials who continue to hold our people under inhuman conditions”. He said the Security Council must act to enforce its demand that Iran release the hostages. The foundation of diplomacy, the integrity of international law and the credibility of the UN were at stake.

Jagjivan’s Rhetoric

Which is more effective — the rapier or the bludgeon? It depends on who your opponent is. And that is what Jagjivan Ram seemed to show in his broadcast, the fourth in the series of election broadcasts by the national parties. He bludgeoned Charan Singh as “a Prime Minister whose main concern appears to be to stick to the chair by making wild promises and distributing favours to one class or caste or another in the hope of gaining votes.” For Mrs Gandhi and her party there was this rapier thrust: “Beware, that the hand (Congress-I symbol) that comes to you open for votes today should not become a fist to strike at you tomorrow.”

