Forty Years Ago, December 21, 1979: Shillong Unrest

Shoot-at-sight orders were issued and indefinite curfew reimposed in Shillong following violent sectarian clashes which left a youth dead and 70 injured. Six shops were burnt down and another eight were looted. A few buildings were damaged in stone throwing outside the secretariat. The youth killed in today’s clashes was identified by the police as Purkayaspha, 22, student of St Edmund College. Two hours after the incident, the army was alerted to stand by to assist the civil administration.

Assam Consensus

Leaders of the Janata Party, Congress, Plains Tribal Council of Assam, Revolutionary Communist Party of India and some other smaller groups in Assam have reached a consensus on the foreign nationals issue. according to reports reaching Shillong from Guwahati. The agreement envisages preparation of “correct” voter lists by deleting the names of all foreign nationals, inclusion of the names of genuine Indian citizens, holding of the Lok Sabha elections in all 14 constituencies within six months, initiation of steps to prepare a national register of citizens, detection and deportation of foreigners as per law and tightening security measures along the international borders to prevent further influx of aliens.

Indira’s Promises

Educated Muslims see nothing much in Mrs Gandhi’s promise to provide reservation for minorities if she came back to power. In the past, Muslim leaders have been demanding proportional representation of Muslims in government services. The late A J Faridi, a former member of the UP legislative council, had contended that Muslim representation in government services, particularly in the police and PAC, was not adequate. A section of the Muslims in Lucknow believe that many top leaders make tall promises during election campaigns, but when the time comes to deliver, the administrative machinery puts many hurdles in place.

