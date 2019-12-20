Forty Years Ago, December 20, 1979: Gandhi’s Mistakes

The Indian Express front page, December 20, 1979. (Express archive) The Indian Express front page, December 20, 1979. (Express archive)

Two costly mistakes of Mahatma Gandhi are responsible for the problems tormenting post-Independence India, according to Prime Minister Charan Singh. He said these mistakes were Gandhiji’s support to the Khilafat movement in 1920 and his preference for Jawaharlal Nehru as the Congress president in 1945, ignoring the claim of Sardar Patel. According to Singh, thefirst “mistake” bred communalism and led to Partition and the second led India down “the path of superficial westernisation.”

US Sanctions Policy

Washington hinted that it might go as far as to blockade Iran if the American hostages in Teheran are tried or investigated by a “grand jury” in Teheran. White House press secretary Jody Powell said that the Iranian authorities should be aware that they would bear “full responsibility for any ensuing consequences.”

Janata vs Indira

The Janata Party appealed to the Lok Dal and other parties to facilitate direct contest between its nominees and Mrs Indira Gandhi in Rae Bareli and Medak. The party’s general secretary, Surendra Mohan, wanted the Lok Dal leaders to realise that Mrs Gandhi’s defeat “is in the interest of democracy.” Replying to questions, Mohan said the retirement of other candidates was necessary to defeat Mrs Gandhi in both constituencies.

Assam Elections

Elections will be held as scheduled in three Parliamentary constituencies of Assam — Karimganj, Silchar and autonomous districts. S L Shakdher, chief election commissioner, confirmed this. Doubts about elections cropped up in the light of a press report that K S Rao, chief electoral officer of Assam, had said that he had written to the Election Commission for the postponement of elections in these constituencies due to the law and order situation.

