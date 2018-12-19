Forty Years Ago: December 19, 1978

Federal Janata

Janata Party President Chandra Shekhar disapproved of the suggestion made by Singh for converting the Janata into a federal party and forming coalition governments at the Centre and in the states. He said the proposal had dangerous implications for the survival of parliamentary democracy. If accepted, it would cut into the Janata Party’s credibility and demolish its foundations.

JP’s warning

Jayaprakash Narayan warned that any step to undermine the unity of the Janata Party, which “symbolised the hopes of the people” would amount to the “betrayal of the trust of the people and a rebuff to their cherished hopes and aspirations”. He further warned that if the party broke up, “the resultant instability at the Centre may inevitability lead to anarchy and pave the way for the return of dictatorship”.

Geeta Zutshi’s gold

Delhi-based Geeta Zutshi ran a beautifully paced 800 metre race to win India its eighth gold medal at the Bangkok Asian Games. Geeta had returned the best time in the heats with 2:05:6 m, and was fancied to win the gold. However, the men’s 4X400m relay team of Murali Kuttan, Harkamajith Singh, Uday Prabhu and Sriram Singh lost the gold by a hundredth of a second to Japan.

BSF in Aligarh

The district administration of Aligarh has been handed over to the Border Security Force insofar as the enforcement of the law and order is concerned. The arrangement has been made in the wake of severe criticism of both the state and central governments for their alleged failure in handling the situation. The arrangement made between the state government and the BSP with a tacit concurrence of the Centre is primarily aimed at speeding up the restoring normalcy to the town without “hurting the pride” of the state government and the Centre.