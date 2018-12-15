Forty Years Ago: December 15, 1978

PM’s privilege motion

Advertising

On December 18, the Lok Sabha will discuss the Prime Minister’s motion seeking Indira Gandhi’s expulsion as well as imprisonment. PM Morarji Desai gave notice of his supplementary motion to the Lok Sabha secretariat spelling out the punishment for Mrs Gandhi for breach of privilege. Desai’s motion, after stating that Mrs Gandhi has been held guilty of preach of privilege, says: “The House, therefore, resolves that Mrs Indira Gandhi be committed to jail till the prorogation of this session and expelled from the membership of the House.” Desai’s motion will also seek imprisonment of R K Dhawan, Mrs Gandhi’s former additional secretary, and D Sen, former director of the CBI, till the prorogation of the current session. Both of them have been held guilty by the Privileges Committee along with Mrs Gandhi for committing breach of privilege by obstructing the collection of information for a parliamentary question on Maruti. Although all parties, including the Janata ally, the CPM, are opposed to Mrs Gandhi’s expulsion as well imprisonment, Desai’s motion is likely to be passed by the House on the strength of the overwhelming majority that the Janata Party commands. The proposed action means that Mrs Gandhi will lose her seat in the Lok Sabha, which she won recently in Chikmagalur by-election.

West Asia talks

The outlook for peace between Israel and Egypt was bleak as the US Secretary of State, Cyrus Vance, wound up his talks with Israeli leaders with a promise to keep working toward that goal. Israeli cabinet has scheduled a special session to determine its course of action.

No respite in Iran

Nineteen persons were killed as tensions in Iran escalated. Shah Mohammad Pehlavi made another bid to end the turmoil. The talks with former PM Ali Amini, a key figure in negotiations between the Shah and his political opponents, were “inconclusive”.