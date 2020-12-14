Forty Years Ago: December 14, 1980

MIGs From Soviets

The Soviet Union has reported to have agreed to supply India MIG-25 reconnaissance aircraft. The number of aircrafts to be purchased by the airforce has been kept a secret. MIG-25 is considered a very sophisticated aircraft with a capacity to fly at very high altitudes. The Airforce will be receiving two versions of the aircraft — trainer and reconnaissance. The MIG-25 is capable of flying at 2,900 kilometres per hour. It has achieved a maximum height of 35,000 metres in 4 minutes, 11 seconds. According to the defence ministry, the delivery schedule of the planes is being worked out and the aircraft is expected shortly.

Missiles And Rockets

India has developed enough capacity to develop ballistic missiles if the need be. That space scientists have begun to gear themselves up for this eventuality is indicated by the fact that research and development work related to re-entry technology has already been initiated. It has also established a fair degree of competence in the design fabrication and operation of small liquid propellant rockets. This information was given by the ISRO head Satish Dhawan at a press conference in Bangalore.

Pressure On Urs

There was a demand at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee that the party chief Devraj Urs should step down in favour of a younger leader. The demand was made by K Gopal who said that Urs had failed as a leader. Urs responded that he was willing to step down any moment. Some other members said that they had nothing personal against Urs but the party secretariat was not functioning properly.

Award For Ward

Barbara Ward, British economist and one of the strongest advocates of the Third World, is the Jawaharlal Nehru award laureate for 1980. Ward, who is ailing with cancer, said that she was delighted at the announcement. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

