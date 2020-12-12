Forty years ago, December 12, 1980: Indo-Soviet amity

The Indian Express, December 12, 1980, forty years ago

Slurring over possible divergences on Afghanistan, India and the Soviet Union today came out with a joint declaration voicing their opposition to all forms of outside interference in the internal affairs of the countries in South West Asia. The declaration issued at the end of President Leonid Brezhnev’s visit to India does not mention Afghanistan but stresses that a negotiated political settlement alone can bring peace to the region. The document stresses on friendship between the two countries and suggests areas of cooperation between the two countries on international affairs including making the Indian Ocean a zone of peace.

Police Strike

The Centre has made available battalions of the BSF to Bihar following the strike by the state’s police officers against the suspension of those involved in the Bhagalpur blindings. Union Home Minister Giani Zail Singh is not happy with the justification of the blindings by some quarters in the Bihar government.

Bihar House Uproar

The Bihar assembly witnessed a stormy debate over the blinding of undertrials in Bhagalpur culminating in a walkout by Opposition members protesting against the unsatisfactory response by Chief Minister Jaganath Mishra. The debate shed very little light on the ghastly incident. While Opposition leaders demanded the resignation of the chief minister, the treasury benches demanded that the suspension orders against the 16 policemen be revoked on the ground the undertrials were blinded by people in their “rightful indignation” over the heinous crimes of the “undertrials”.

Hidden In Jail

The city police in Muzaffarpur has uncovered a godown for stolen goods in the Central Jail premises. An investigation by the city’s police showed that some jail staff employed prisoners to undertake loot and dacoity and the booty was then dumped in the jail.

