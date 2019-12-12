Forty years ago, December 12, 1979: Assam resignations

The Indian Express front page December 12 1979 The Indian Express front page December 12 1979

Twelve ministers and two parliamentary secretaries in Assam forwarded their resignations to the governor, L P Singh, directly. The ministers and the parliamentary secretaries had submitted their resignations to the chief minister on December 8, but he had not forwarded the same to the governor. CM Jogendranath Hazarika reiterated his claim that he still enjoyed majority support.

Delhi versus Centre

Madan Lal Khurana has resigned as executive councillor (food and supplies) of the Delhi administration. In his resignation letter sent to the chief executive councillor, Kidar Nath Sahani, Khurana said he was resigning “in protest against the step-motherly treatments being given to Delhi by the caretaker central government.” Khurana said that due to the non-cooperation of the Centre, the prices of sugar, vegetable oil, atta and bran had gone up. The Centre did not pay any heed to the protest lodged by the Delhi administration against its policies.

Lok Dal manifesto

Corruption, luxury and wastage of national resources are the major matters of concern to the Lok Dal as spelt out in its manifesto. The party claims to have adopted a “firm, clear and radical strategy” to tackle these problems. One of the radical steps is to devise special agencies and procedures which can take legal notice of corruption complaints even without the government’s initiative.

India’s concern

Prime Minister Charan Singh has sent a letter to US President Jimmy Carter, expressing India’s hope that the US would continue to exercise the restraint it has shown so far in dealing with the question of American hostages in Iran. Singh has also stated that attempts to use force or threats of force against any country’s diplomatic establishment is a matter of universal concern.

