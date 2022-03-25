March 25, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Coup In Bangladesh

After three years of civil administration, Bangladesh is back under military rule as Lt General HM Ershad, chief of the army, took over power in a swift and bloodless coup. Ershad has designated himself the chief marshal law administrator of the strife-ridden 11-year old republic. The nation on the brink of an army takeover since the assassination of President Zia-ur-Rahman in May last year saw the exit of the four month government of President Abdus Sattar and Prime Minister Azizur Rahman with a categorical declaration by General Ershad that the armed forces have taken over power to save the country from social, economic and political bankruptcy. The general said that he was not a politician and had never nourished any political ambition.

External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao has said that he has seen some positive signs from Pakistan which has made him hopeful of resumption of bilateral talks. Responding to members on a call-in-attention motion, Rao said the recent speeches of General Zia in which he talked of improving relations with India and the dropping of the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the document of the United Nations Commission of Human Rights were two developments that he hoped could pave the way for talks.

CPI’s Dilemma

While pledging to follow the Bhatinda line of building a left and democratic alternative to the present system, the CPI is unwilling to identify the left and democratic parties. Its draft political resolution being debated in Varanasi mentions only the CPM. But the difference in the attitude towards the BJP is amongst the major issues in the two parties working together.