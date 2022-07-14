scorecardresearch
July 14, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Congress dissidents

Hordes of Congress (I) dissidents from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh arrived in the capital adding to the worries of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who is yet to find a new chief minister for Uttar Pradesh. The PM, who is also the Congress (I) president, did not meet any of the four dissident groups. The dissidents, include ministers and MLAs. Two chief ministers — Babasaheb Bhosale of Maharashtra, and B Venkataram of Andhra Pradesh — are also in Delhi. Mrs Gandhi is likely to call a meeting of her party’s parliamentary board.

Ceasefire Broken

The sixth cease-fire in and around Beirut was broken when Palestinian artillery units opened fire on suspected Israeli positions on the city’s south-eastern edges, the state-run Lebanon radio. It was not known whether the Israelis returned fire as the authorities, as there was no comment from Tel Aviv. The radio said the shelling represented the first serious violation of the cease-fire agreed upon by Israel, Syria and Palestinian leaders in Lebanon. The Israeli government agreed to allow more time for the US-led mediation efforts in Lebanon to succeed, political sources said in Beirut.

Zero Hour Furore

Opposition members in Parliament raised a furore during zero hour, wanting to know why, contrary to custom and convention, the minutes of the 47th report of the Committee on Public Undertakings which had dealt with the Kuo Oil deal had not been tabled before the House. In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Balram Jakhar informed the members that the matter was under consideration. Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman Shyam Lal Yadav insisted that it was not the concern of the Government or the Rajya Sabha secretariat whether the minutes were placed before the House or not.

