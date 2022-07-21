July 21, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Clashes in LS

July 21, 2022 4:00:18 am
Several Opposition members, who were agitated over the Kuo Oil deal, clashed with Speaker Balram Jakhar over the fate of their privilege notices to the Lok Sabha. Opposition members rained their guns on the Public Undertakings Committee for tabling minutes which were incomplete and demanded a debate on the $175 million deal. Madhu Dandavate, leader of the Janata group, raised the issue. “I have given an important notice of breach of privilege against the chairman of the PUC. What happened to it?”, he asked.
PM’s Secret meeting
Congress (I) leaders are wooing the Haryana Lok Dal leader, Devi Lal, to get him and his supporters to join the Congress (I). Talks between them are said to be at
an advanced stage. Devi Lal had a secret meeting with Mrs Indira Gandhi in Parliament House.
Resettlement bill
Subscriber Only Stories
The controversy over the Jammu and Kashmir Resettlement Bill is being allowed to die a slow death. This follows a series of developments, the last of which is the independent legal advice the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister recently sought and obtained from noted constitutional lawyer Nani Palkhivala on the bill. Competent sources said that Palkhivala, who visited Srinagar last week, has told the state government that the bill would be struck down by the courts when challenged. While details of Palkhivala’s advice are not available, the sources said he had given the advice that under the Constitution only the Centre could enact legislation relating to grant of citizenship.
Mira Behn Dead
Mira Behn (90), well-known disciple of Mahatma Gandhi who was given this year’s Padmd Vibhushan award, died at Cracking village on the outskirts of Vienna on July 20. She died at 12.35 pm local time. Arrangements are being made to bring her body to Vienna for cremation.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?Premium
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Latest News
Bid to dupe: Accused approached 2 more MLAs with Cabinet berth offer
Unmanned barge grounded off Guhagar beach in Ratnagiri
Jio Institute commences first academic year with AI course
Supreme Court order gives me a sense of fulfillment, says Banthia
‘Banthia panel went through voter lists in 28K villages, towns, cities’
Delhi Confidential: Wet And Watch
58% of Coastal Road Project complete: BMC
Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house
CUET-UG first phase records 76% attendance
NCLT initiates action against FRL
HC asks state govt to make Bihar Vidyapeeth campus a museum
BJP legislator’s son booked for assaulting forest guards in MP