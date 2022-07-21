July 21, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Clashes in LS

Several Opposition members, who were agitated over the Kuo Oil deal, clashed with Speaker Balram Jakhar over the fate of their privilege notices to the Lok Sabha. Opposition members rained their guns on the Public Undertakings Committee for tabling minutes which were incomplete and demanded a debate on the $175 million deal. Madhu Dandavate, leader of the Janata group, raised the issue. “I have given an important notice of breach of privilege against the chairman of the PUC. What happened to it?”, he asked.

PM’s Secret meeting

Congress (I) leaders are wooing the Haryana Lok Dal leader, Devi Lal, to get him and his supporters to join the Congress (I). Talks between them are said to be at

an advanced stage. Devi Lal had a secret meeting with Mrs Indira Gandhi in Parliament House.

Resettlement bill

The controversy over the Jammu and Kashmir Resettlement Bill is being allowed to die a slow death. This follows a series of developments, the last of which is the independent legal advice the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister recently sought and obtained from noted constitutional lawyer Nani Palkhivala on the bill. Competent sources said that Palkhivala, who visited Srinagar last week, has told the state government that the bill would be struck down by the courts when challenged. While details of Palkhivala’s advice are not available, the sources said he had given the advice that under the Constitution only the Centre could enact legislation relating to grant of citizenship.

Mira Behn Dead

Mira Behn (90), well-known disciple of Mahatma Gandhi who was given this year’s Padmd Vibhushan award, died at Cracking village on the outskirts of Vienna on July 20. She died at 12.35 pm local time. Arrangements are being made to bring her body to Vienna for cremation.