scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

July 21, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Clashes in LS

Opposition members rained their guns on the Public Undertakings Committee for tabling minutes which were incomplete and demanded a debate on the $175 million deal.

By: Editorial |
July 21, 2022 4:00:18 am
This is the front page of The Indian Express published on July 21, 1982.

Several Opposition members, who were agitated over the Kuo Oil deal, clashed with Speaker Balram Jakhar over the fate of their privilege notices to the Lok Sabha. Opposition members rained their guns on the Public Undertakings Committee for tabling minutes which were incomplete and demanded a debate on the $175 million deal. Madhu Dandavate, leader of the Janata group, raised the issue. “I have given an important notice of breach of privilege against the chairman of the PUC. What happened to it?”, he asked.

PM’s Secret meeting

Congress (I) leaders are wooing the Haryana Lok Dal leader, Devi Lal, to get him and his supporters to join the Congress (I). Talks between them are said to be at
an advanced stage. Devi Lal had a secret meeting with Mrs Indira Gandhi in Parliament House.

Resettlement bill

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

The controversy over the Jammu and Kashmir Resettlement Bill is being allowed to die a slow death. This follows a series of developments, the last of which is the independent legal advice the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister recently sought and obtained from noted constitutional lawyer Nani Palkhivala on the bill. Competent sources said that Palkhivala, who visited Srinagar last week, has told the state government that the bill would be struck down by the courts when challenged. While details of Palkhivala’s advice are not available, the sources said he had given the advice that under the Constitution only the Centre could enact legislation relating to grant of citizenship.

Mira Behn Dead

Mira Behn (90), well-known disciple of Mahatma Gandhi who was given this year’s Padmd Vibhushan award, died at Cracking village on the outskirts of Vienna on July 20. She died at 12.35 pm local time. Arrangements are being made to bring her body to Vienna for cremation.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement