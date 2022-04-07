April 7, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Charan Singh Resigns

The 80-year old Lok Dal President Charan Singh dramatically announced his retirement from active politics in a desperate bid to put down a revolt by party colleagues, including Devi Lal and Biju Patnaik, on the question of Opposition unity. The announcement was made by him about the same time as Devi Lal was introduced at the Janata Party headquarters as the chairman of the reception committee for the April 13 convention of the Janata, Lok Dal and Congress (S) leaders and workers at Chandigarh to take a decision on a joint programme of action on the coming Assembly elections in several states. Charan Singh, however, dropped hints that his action was neither irrevocable nor motivated by the desire to promote Opposition unity.

Secret Airlift

British planes are carrying out a top secret airlift to the South Atlantic in connection with the Falkland crisis, according to an informed Portuguese military source. British transport planes headed south have been spotted in Madeira in Portugal. The Hercules C-130 transports at the rate of one every three hours are flying in high altitude flight lanes bared to civilian aircraft, the source said. He said that the airlift’s destination was mid-ocean island such as Ascension Island, half-way between the African coast and the northeastern shoulder of South America.

PM In Jammu

Mrs Gandhi has expressed concern that people are being divided in Jammu and Kashmir along communal lines. Addressing a packed parade ground audience of 40,000 people in Jammu, Mrs Gandhi said that people should fight communalism at any cost because it will weaken the nation. She refused the state chief minister Sheikh Abdullah’s charge that the Centre is trying to topple him.