July 7, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Chaos In Bihar House

Twenty-one more members of the opposition were suspended by the Bihar Assembly for four days and later carried out of the House one by one. This was in pursuance of the order of the Speaker, Radhanandan Jha, to the marshal following a second day of the uproar over the Monghyr killings. The noise became deafening when, on a motion moved by Ramasray Prasad Singh, Minister for Civil Supplies and Legislative Affairs, the House referred the complaint concerning the hurling of chappals at the treasury benches by Ramachandra Paswan to the privileges committee with instructions to submit its report in a fortnight. The number of opposition members suspended and marshalled out has risen to 98.
Israel Shells Beirut
Israeli tanks and artillery gunners pounded Palestinian-controlled neighbourhoods in West Beirut and guerrillas blasted Israeli positions with mortars and Soviet-made Katyusha rockets, collapsing the fifth US-sponsored cease-fire in the besieged Lebanese capital. Correspondents said the saw Palestinian-fired shells slam into the pine-wooded Yarze neighbourhood, 8 km east of Beirut where US presidential envoy Philip Habib has been negotiating plans to evacuate guerrillas from West Beirut.
Monsoon Session
The deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the prolonged strike of textile workers in Bombay, the post-elections developments in Haryana and the spate of dowry deaths in the Capital are some of the issues which are likely to make the opening of the monsoon session of the Parliament on July 8 a stormy one. The opposition, which has been pressing for an anti-defection law, is expected to renew its efforts more forcefully in the wake of its experience in Haryana.
