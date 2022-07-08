July 7, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Chaos In Bihar House

The noise became deafening when, on a motion moved by Ramasray Prasad Singh, Minister for Civil Supplies and Legislative Affairs, the House referred the complaint concerning the hurling of chappals at the treasury benches by Ramachandra Paswan to the privileges committee with instructions to submit its report in a fortnight.

Twenty-one more members of the opposition were suspended by the Bihar Assembly for four days and later carried out of the House one by one. This was in pursuance of the order of the Speaker, Radhanandan Jha, to the marshal following a second day of the uproar over the Monghyr killings. The noise became deafening when, on a motion moved by Ramasray Prasad Singh, Minister for Civil Supplies and Legislative Affairs, the House referred the complaint concerning the hurling of chappals at the treasury benches by Ramachandra Paswan to the privileges committee with instructions to submit its report in a fortnight. The number of opposition members suspended and marshalled out has risen to 98.