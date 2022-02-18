February 18, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Budget Session

With the main Opposition parties having decided to highlight jointly the government’s major acts of commission and omission and the Prime Minister having briefed her party colleagues on her government’s best form of defence, the stage is set for a lively start to the Budget session of the Parliament. Leaders of the eight Opposition parties — the CPI, CPM, BJP, Janata, Congress (S) — at a meeting chalked out a strategy for floor coordination in attacking the government for its undemocratic actions particularly foisting a minority government in Kerala and the back door efforts to change the parliamentary form of government. The Lok Dal leader, George Fernandes, who could not attend because of a meeting of his party expressed support for the Opposition plan.

Fear Of NTR

The fear that a popular Telugu cine artiste may soon storm the Congress bastion of Andhra Pradesh seems to have led Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to sacrifice T Anjiah. It has been known for sometime that N T Rama Rao, who has acted in over 100 films, has been toying with the idea of forming a regional party on the lines of the AIADMK and DMK. He reportedly has the blessings of M G Ramachandran. Rao belongs to the powerful Kamma caste lobby which so far has been denied the position of the state’s CM.

Probe On Gandhians

The Centre appointed a one-man commission to inquire into the actions of the Gandhi Peace Foundation, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, All India Sarva Seva Sangh and the Association of Voluntary activities. Justice Kudal will head the commission which will investigate the allegations related to misuse of funds. The demand for a probe of Gandhian organisations came from Congress (I) members, particularly because these outfits were not under the ruling party’s control.