May 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: British Shelling

A British warship fired on an Argentine surface vessel in Falkland sound, separating the two main islands in the disputed South Atlantic colony and a loud explosion occurred, according to the British Defence Office. Ministry spokesperson Ian Mcdonald said that there was no evidence of the vessel being but he said, “the incident and its location show how tight our grip is on the Falkland Islands”. The shelling which occurred in the darkness just off Bold Cove was the closest naval arrangement since the islands were invaded on April 2. He did not identify the British ship involved.

PM In Kerala

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has called upon the people of Kerala to elect a government that works. A state government that is hell bent on confrontation with the Centre cannot solve the problems of the state or do any good to the people, she said. Mrs Gandhi denied the charge that the Centre was discriminating against the states and said that the Centre always took in the problems of states in the broader national context.

Phillip’s Worries

Prince Phillip has expressed the fear that the British naval forces in Falkland might be shooting whales for vessels, mistaking their echoes for sirens.

Nuclear Pakistan

Pakistan may soon acquire nuclear weapons and when it does, any Indian attack on its arsenal is unlikely according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies. It noted that the half-finished French re-processing plant at Chasma was apparently still under construction but the hot cell facility at the Institute for Nuclear Science and Technology might have expanded, and yielded a small amount of plutonium.