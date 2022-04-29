scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
April 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Britain Steps Up Heat

Britain has set the stage for a military showdown with Argentina by announcing that a full sea and air blockade would be imposed on the Falkland Islands in the next 48 hours.

April 29, 2022 3:36:42 am
Britain has set the stage for a military showdown with Argentina by announcing that a full sea and air blockade would be imposed on the Falkland Islands in the next 48 hours. The Defence Ministry said any Argentine ship or aircraft found in the 200-mile radius “no-go” zone declared around the South Atlantic islands would be regarded as hostile. Official British sources said friendly governments were being kept informed of Britain’s moves to regain the colony. Sources close to Prime Minister Thatcher said: “We haven’t declared war on Argentina and we shall not do so. But I wouldn’t exactly describe us as being in a state of peace at the moment”.

Amritsar Calm

Barring minor incidents of violence at two places, peace prevailed in Amritsar, though the authorities have extended the curfew by another 24 hours. A peace march led by the Union Home Minister, Zail Singh, and the Chief Minister Darbara Singh saw the participation of prominent political and religious leaders.

UN Censures Israel

Over bitter American protest, the UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution for Palestinian statehood. It branded Israel “not a peace-loving” UN member and condemned the US support for it.

Velayati In Delhi

The Foreign Minister of Iran, Ali Akbar Velayati, met External Affairs Minister, P V Narasimha Rao on April 28. Velayati is in Delhi on a five-day official visit. According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Velayati explained to Rao that the purpose of his visit was to consolidate Iran’s relations with India in the political, economic, commercial, industrial and other fields.

