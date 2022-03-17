March 17, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Brezhnev on nukes

Soviet president Leonid Brezhnev declared his government’s decision to freeze the deployment of medium range nuclear armaments in the European part of USSR. Addressing the congress of the Soviet Union, Brezhnev, however warned of retaliatory steps failing western reciprocation to the Soviet decision.

“The leadership has taken a decision to introduce unilaterally a moratorium on the deployment of medium range nuclear armaments in the European part of the Soviet Union,” Brezhnev said. He said the moratorium would be in force either until an agreement was reached with the United States or until the time the US leaders undertook practical preparations to deploy Pershing-2 and Cruise missiles in europe.

UDF to quit

Kerala’s 79-day-old Congress (I)-led United Democratic Front government will resign, paving the way for the President’s rule in the state, according to indications available. The UDF co-ordination committee, at a 70-minute meeting, took stock of the situation arising from the defection of Lonappan Nambadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani group) to the Opposition, which reduced the ruling coalition to a minority in the 141-member state assembly.

PoK arrests

The military authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have rounded up more than 160 leaders and prominent activists of the opposition parties and lodged them in Dalai prison, a notorious interrogation centre near Muzzaffarabad. The arrests, coinciding with the recent crackdown by Pakistan military authorities on the opposition parties, followed a threat by four major opposition parties to resume their agitation to overthrow the regime of Brigadier Hayat Khan, the military ruler of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.