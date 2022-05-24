May 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bhajan Lal is CM

In a two hour drama on May 23, Bhajan Lal was sworn in as the Chief Minister by the Haryana Governor, B D Tapase, for being the leader of the “largest single party” in the assembly. The swearing-in rendered infructuous the governor’s advice to the Lok Dal leader to parade his supporters at Raj Bhavan. Unaware, Devi Lal sat with his supporters at Kalka where they were being guarded against “political piracy of the Chief Minister” by a posse of nihangs. The governor has given the new chief minister a one month time period to prove his majority on the floor of the House. Bhajan Lal told reporters that the Haryana Assembly will be called to session before June 30. Lok Dal members stormed the governor’s office to protest against the decision.

Indo-Bangla pact

India and Bangladesh have agreed to set up a joint economic commission to develop economic and technical cooperation between themselves and to intensify efforts to expeditiously find a mutually acceptable solution to the problem of sharing the waters of the Ganga at Farrakka and augmenting its flows. A joint statement was issued at the end of the press conference at Dacca addressed by External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao at the end of the formal two-day negotiations. Rao said the summit covered a whole gamut of issues, including the sharing of Ganga waters.

Boat tragedy

Twenty-seven women died when a boat carrying 80 passengers capsized in the Godavari river near Peravaram village in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. Ten women have been rescued so far and efforts are being made to trace the remaining persons, according to a message reaching police headquarters in Hyderabad. According to sources, the country boat was carrying agriculture labourers from Peravaram. The boat left the village at around 8 am on Sunday and after 45 minutes, capsized.