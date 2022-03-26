March 26, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bangla martial law

Bangladesh was peaceful as the Chief Martial Law administrator, Lt General Ershad, armed himself with drastic powers to forestall any opposition to his takeover. Ershad issued martial law regulations giving himself the power to constitute a martial law tribunal and special and summary martial trial courts in such areas as might be specified in his notification. The administration has put a blanket ban on all political activities. Ershad has appointed a three-member council to advise him. Judgments of the martial law court cannot be challenged in the Supreme Court. There have been no reports of violence on the second day of military rule.

Hasina house arrest

The Awami League leader Hasina Wajed has been put under house arrest in Dacca after the promulgation of martial law. Also put under house arrest was former president Abdus Sattar, the vice-president and the speaker of the dissolved Jatia Parishad.

Qutub accident probe

The Delhi Electric Supply Undertaking and the Archaeological Department have been held responsible for the gruesome tragedy inside the Qutub Minar on December 4 last year. This is the finding of the one-man inquiry commission headed by Jagdish Chandra, which probed the causes of the accident. The commission also indicted the Archaeological Department for the very bad and dangerous condition of all the stairs in the Qutub Minar. The stairs had become very slippery, uneven, and had dangerous depressions.

Britain relents

There seems to be no meeting point on major political matters between India and Britain, but on economic matters, there appears to be a large amount of agreement. Britain is willing to remove some of the aid cuts to India.