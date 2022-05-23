May 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bahuguna sure to win

H N Bahuguna, chairman of the Democratic Socialist Party romped home in the elections to Garhwal Lok Sabha seat defeating his Congress (I)-rival Chandra Mohan Singh, minister of state for hill development, in one of the prestigious by-elections. According to provisional figures available at the state headquarters, Bahuguna led his Congress (I) rival by over 20,000 votes. Postal results are yet to be counted and the results are likely to be declared in a day. Bahuguna was elected from the Congress (I) in a victory with a big margin over his Janata Party rival in the Lok Sabha polls. However, the seven-month honeymoon with the Congress (I) came to an abrupt end on the eve of the elections to the assembly elections to the Garhwal assembly constituency. Bahuguna’s men won from all the constituencies making him desert the Congress (I) and seek re-election.