May 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bahuguna sure to win

H N Bahuguna, chairman of the Democratic Socialist Party romped home in the elections to Garhwal Lok Sabha seat defeating his Congress (I)-rival Chandra Mohan Singh, minister of state for hill development, in one of the prestigious by-elections. According to provisional figures available at the state headquarters, Bahuguna led his Congress (I) rival by over 20,000 votes. Postal results are yet to be counted and the results are likely to be declared in a day. Bahuguna was elected from the Congress (I) in a victory with a big margin over his Janata Party rival in the Lok Sabha polls. However, the seven-month honeymoon with the Congress (I) came to an abrupt end on the eve of the elections to the assembly elections to the Garhwal assembly constituency. Bahuguna’s men won from all the constituencies making him desert the Congress (I) and seek re-election.
Reverses for Cong (I)
The Congress (I) has failed to secure a majority in Haryana and is facing a similar predicament in Himachal, the Left Front has romped home with a two-thirds majority in West Bengal. With the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress (I) bagging 28 and 29 seats respectively in the 65-member Himachal Assembly, the poll in this hilly state, as also in Haryana, is in a stalemate. In Himachal much will depend on the six independents, four of whom are ex-Congress (I) members.
British frigate sunk
A British frigate was sunk in Argentine air raids on the British task force landing troops on the Falkland Islands. Twenty crewmen were missing and feared dead and 40 were injured aboard the frigate MMS Ardent. The 3,300 tonne frigate was the second warship lost by Britain in the seven old crisis caused by Argentina’s occupation of the South Atlantic colony.
