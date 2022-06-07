June 7, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Avalanche Casualties

Twenty nine army men, including a Captain and six junior commissioned officers, were killed and seven injured severely as a massive avalanche struck their camp in north Sikkim. Four employees of a civilian contractor are also feared dead. Some jawans are still suspected to be buried under the boulders and snow.

BJP in J&K

The Bharatiya Janata Party will launch an agitation in Jammu and Kashmir against the bill passed by the state assembly to enable people who had left the state for Pakistan to come back and settle here, the party President, A B Vajpayee announced. Vajpayee said it was the most unfair charge of the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah that anybody wanted to change the population balance of that state. Had it been so, it would have been done in 1947 when crores of refugees came to India, he said.

Lebanon Attacked

Israel launched an all-out invasion of southern Lebanon, penetrating deeper into Palestinian territory than during the 1978 attack. Israeli paratroopers landed at two strategic mountain and coastal location north of the Litani river as ground troops reached the Palestinian stronghold of Tyre, Palestinian and Lebanese officials said. The Litani river is the northern limit of the United Nations peacekeeping buffer zone set up after Israel’s 1978 invasion of south Lebanon.

Falklands Clash

British patrols clashed with Argentine outposts around Port Stanley and moved closer to the Falkland islands capital as gunners shelled the main Argentine defence line now believed to be within 1.6 km of the town, military sources here reported.