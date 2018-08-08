Forty Years Ago: August 8, 1978

During the general discussion on the 49-clause Constitution (Forty-fifth) Amendment Bill, there was broad agreement among opposition parties and groups that the power to proclaim Emergency should be available only in case of war or external aggression. During the general discussion on the 49-clause Constitution (Forty-fifth) Amendment Bill, there was broad agreement among opposition parties and groups that the power to proclaim Emergency should be available only in case of war or external aggression.

Bhagirathi Havok

THE WATERS OF the Bhagirathi river, which were blocked by a heavy land-slide near Gaganani, about 60 km from Uttar Kashi, played havoc down the course when released. According to non-official sources, the blockade was blasted by the army. The state government, however, has no information to this effect.

Charan Deputy PM?

A NEW FORMULA that envisages the return of Charan Singh to the Cabinet as deputy prime minister without portfolio has emerged to resolve the differences between him and the Prime Miniser Minister Morarji Desai. The PM’s reaction to the proposal is not known yet. But the peacemakers within the Janata Party and government argue that he should have no hesitation in accepting it because this was Desai’s own proposal at the time of the Cabinet formation in March 1977.

Pontiff Succession

THE DEATH OF Pope Paul VI set into motion a centuries-old mourning rite and touched off a process toward his succession. Upon the death of the frail 80-year-old Pope hours after he suffered a heart attack, plans were being made for an elaborate funeral and for a conclave of 115 cardinals to elect Roman Catholicism’s 23rd Pope.

Anti-Emergency MPs

DURING THE GENERAL discussion on the 49-clause Constitution (Forty-fifth) Amendment Bill, there was broad agreement among opposition parties and groups that the power to proclaim Emergency should be available only in case of war or external aggression. They were opposed to Emergency proclamation to meet “armed rebellion” as proposed in the Bill. Another vital provision in the Bill which came under attack related to the concept of referendum on the amendments of the basic features of the Constitution, particularly those which seek to deprive the citizens of the fundamental rights and liberties.

