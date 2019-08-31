Forty Years Ago, August 31, 1979: UP Drought

The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has discussed inconclusively the grave drought situation in the countryside where the kharif crop had dried up, cattle are dying, tube-wells and pumping sets are not operating for want of electricity and diesel and canals are cut by desperate peasants. MLAs have warned the government, which was accused of having failed to do anything to address the situation arising out of rioting by farmers for water from tubewells, pumps and canals.

Rajasthan Famine

After the flood ravages of mid-July in five districts, Rajasthan now faces famine in a vast area because of a severe drought. Except for the flood-affected region, in the rest of the state crops have started withering — it is likely to force about 1,00,000 people with more than two million livestock to migrate.

Rank Overhaul

The three services chiefs have urged the government to overhaul the rank structure in the armed forces, envisaging better career opportunities from the bottom to the top, including the creation of six more full generals, three more admirals. In a paper presented to the government, the three chiefs have said that the strength of Indian forces has increased manifold since Independence and it is time that each command is placed under a full four star general in the army or equivalent rank in the air force and navy.

Couples’ Posting

Married women in the IFS and IAS want their posting at the place where their husbands are serving. In the past, when the number of couples in the two services was small, the government was able to oblige them. The foreign office would arrange that they were posted in the same mission, sometimes even by upgrading certain positions. Now, since more and more batchmates are marrying the government is thinking of what to do.