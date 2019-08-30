Forty years ago, August 30, 1979: UP government safe

153 members of the Raj Mangal Pandey-led Janata Party, 43 Congress (I) members and the lone Socialist Party member voted for the no-confidence motion. On the Uttar Pradesh government side, 199 members of the Banarasi Das-led Janata Party, nine members of the CPI, six members of the Congress, one member of the CPM, and four Independents voted against the motion.

The no-confidence motion moved by Raj Mangal Pandey, new Leader of the Opposition, was debated for seven hours in an atmosphere full of suspense because of the horse trading which continued until the last moment.

Even as the US Nuclear Regulatory commission is still dragging its feet on authorising shipment of 19.8 tonnes of enriched uranium for the Tarapur Atomic Power Station, New Delhi has applied for another shipment. Under the new US Non Proliferation Act, the last date for the NRC to entertain applications from countries that are not signatories to the Non Proliferation Treaty or who have not accepted fullscope safeguard of all their nuclear facilities is September 10. The last date for authorising shipments is March 10.

Ram Singh, a 14-year-old Harijan boy was severely beaten with lathis and a blunt instrument, then tied to a mulberry tree with ropes and branded with hot iron pincers on his face, genitals and thigh. More than 50 residents of the narrow alley where he lived stood by, watching this gruesome act. The parents, Phul Singh and Shanti, were held back by some men so that they could not come to their son’s rescue.

The next morning, the parents went to the police post to register a case and heard an unsympathetic policeman inform them: “For what your son did he should have been shot.” The police visited the locality more than a day later. According to the Singhs, no statement has been taken from them, nor have any arrests been made.