Forty Years Ago, August 3, 1980: Assam Accord

The Assam agitationists and the government at midnight simultaneously implemented the terms of the July 25 accord with minor modifications and decided to hold a preliminary negotiation on the “foreigners’ issue” at Imphal on August 11. The accord envisaged withdrawal of the 10-month-old movement lifting of all kinds of economic blockades except that on crude. The government, on its part, revoked the two notifications under the Assam Disturbed Areas Act, 1955 and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958. It also ordered the release of 77 preventive detenues, re-instated 20 government employees and revoked the collective fines imposed on villages and suburbs.

Reddy’s Successor

Congress-I leaders in Delhi are holding crucial but informal discussions with Andhra ministers and MPs about finding a successor for Andhra CM M Chenna Reddy. t is learnt that two or three names have been suggested to Mrs Indira Gandhi by Andhra ministers and others. But she is maintaining complete silence, pending the resolution of the crisis in the Andhra party unit. While giving a fresh lease of office to Reddy, the high command is understood to have made it clear that this is only a “temporary accommodation”. Though striving to maintain party unity, the high command cannot ignore the strong feeling among state Congressmen regarding Reddy’s style of functioning.

Soviets Interfere

The ruling People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan has become so deeply divided that the top Soviet leadership has intervened to try and stop the faction fighting, according to reports reaching New Delhi. Afghanistan has two communist parties — Parcham and Khalq. Both are pro-Soviet. Parcham is urban-based and elitist, Khalq is rural oriented and favours class struggle and a hard line. Despite the Soviets’ best efforts, the two have not been able to put their differences aside.

