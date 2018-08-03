Forty Years Ago, August 3, 1978: Jyoti Basu’s Warning

The Indian Express’ Front Page (Archive) The Indian Express’ Front Page (Archive)

Jyoti Basu alerted the people against “any attempt to create disruption” by the Congress (I) on August 9 in the name of “ saving the country”. Basu in a statement accused the “Congress party under the leadership of Mrs Indira Gandhi” of leading the country to “utter chaos and crisis by destroying all democratic rights and liberties and by committing the most heinous and hateful crime during the period of Emergency”. He warned the people that “the authoritarian forces” led by the Congress-I were trying to raise their “ugly heads once again” and nullify the gains against the autocratic rule achieved by the struggling people at the cost of “ enormous sufferings”.

CMs, Peacemakers

The chief ministers of eight of the nine Janata-ruled states are to meet in Delhi on August 5-6 to reinvigorate the flagging unity moves by “helping the high command resolve their differences”. Bihar CM Karpuri Thakur, whose earlier suggestion for the mediation of Jayaprakash Narayan and Acharya Kriplani failed to come through, wrote to the other chief ministers suggesting the meeting. The only Janata-ruled state that appears to have escaped the attention of Thakur is Gujarat. The other states are: Assam, Bihar, UP, MP, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Orissa.

Marg Chief In Merc

Prabhat Ranjan Sarkar, Anand Marg chief, made his triumphal exit in a gaily-decorated Mercedes Benz car today from the Bankipur central jail, which he had entered in a Black Maria seven years and eight months ago. He was released in pursuance of the order of the Ranchi bench of the Patna High Court granting him bail in what is known as the Khelari PC murder case. He was acquitted last month by the Patna High Court in the Ranchi murder case. Acharya Sarveswaranand, former general secretary of the Anand Marg, was also released on bail.

