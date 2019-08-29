Forty years ago, August 29, 1979: Urs losing ground

The ruling Karnataka Congress received a further setback, with its majority in the 225-member Assembly reduced to five after six more of its MLAs joined the Congress-I. The strength of the Congress-I has gone up to 41 and the Karnataka Congress has fallen to 114 MLAs. The Congress-I, which had a strength of 14 MLAs at the time of the July split, has gained 35 more in the past fortnight, including six from the Janata.

President of the ad-hoc KPCC (I) committee, S Bangarappa, at a press conference in Bangalore said his party would stake its claim to form government in the next two or three days “since the Devaraj Urs Government had been reduced to a minority”.

Janata’s Hand for Urs

The Janata Party will be willing to come to the rescue of the Karnataka Chief Minister Devaraj Urs if he seeks its help. This was clearly indicated by the Janata Parliamentary Party leader Jagjivan Ram. According to information available with Ram, Urs has not yet formally approached the Janata central leadership for help.

Lord’s Funeral

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher cut short her holiday vacation to hurry back to London for urgent security talks at 20 Downing Street following Monday’s bloody bombing in which 23 people, including Lord Mountbatten and 18 soldiers were killed. Buckingham Palace announced that Lord Mountbatten’s funeral ceremonies will be held at the Westminster Abbey.

Thereafter, the body will be taken to Komsey Abbey near his Hampshire home at Broadlands for a private burial. The former war hero is related through his great grandmother Queen Victoria, to most of Europe’s royal houses. The Earl made plans for his funeral in 1976, expressing the wish that all the nations whose soldiers served under him in World War II should be represented.