Forty Years Ago, August 28, 1980: Assam peace broken

The Indian Express front page, August 28, 1980. (Express Archives)

The army staged a flag march in Upper Assam’s coal town, Margherita and some adjoining areas as violence erupted afresh after yesterday’s incidents in which four persons, including three children, were killed and about 50 others injured. The incidents of mob violence — arson, bomb-throwing, clashes, looting and stabbing — involving two linguistic communities broke out in the area after a brief spell of tranquillity in the troubled state following the reopening of some schools in the face of resistance to the move by the sponsors of the agitation on the foreigners’ issue. The coal town and its adjoining areas have been placed under curfew and reinforcements have been rushed to maintain law and order in the area.

Trade Tiffs

India has a right to seek impartial arbitration on the American move to impose heavy countervailing duties on some goods imported from this country. This action is open under the regulations of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) under whose auspices multilateral trade negotiations were concluded and ended with the Tokyo declaration. The US trade representative has said that his country would not recognise the applicability of the MTN agreement with India.

Tax On Hotels

The ministry of tourism and civil aviation has requested the prime minister to withdraw the 15 per cent tax on hotels which was announced in the general budget by the Finance Minister R Venkataraman. The tax on gross receipts of hotels charging Rs 75 and above is to come on force on September 1.

Ethiopia in Somalia

Ethiopian army forces, backed by airstrikes, invaded northwestern Somalia and heavy fighting was taking place along a 45-km front, Somalia’s Ministry of Defence announced. Ethiopian planes have bombed at least five Somalian towns.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd