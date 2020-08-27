Forty Years Ago, August 27, 1980: UP Still Disturbed

The Indian Express front page, August 27, 1980. (Express Archive)

The return to normalcy of the riot-hit towns of Uttar Pradesh was disturbed following two stabbing incidents in Allahabad during the relaxation of the curfew. The district authorities immediately sent an SOS to Lucknow for police reinforcements and the curfew was withdrawn. There were two violent incidents in Moradabad during the period of curfew relaxation for Raksha Bandhan calling for instant action by the police.

But Amity Over Rakhi

In a unique show of communal harmony and fraternity, Hindus and Muslims celebrated “raksha bandhan” in Muzaffarnagar by accepting and offering “rakhies”. Several functions were in the district which were attended by members of both communities.

Wooing Industry

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi told industrialists to do everything to step up production. She also asked them to make use of various incentives and concessions offered by the government. “The ball is in your court,” she told industrialists. The meeting that lasted two hours was attended by the heads of major organisations like FICCI, the Associated Chambers of Commerce, and federations of export organisations. It was the second such meeting organised by the government. The PM said that there would be no dogma and no control for control’s sake.

US Hostage Crisis

Militants holding American hostages in Iran threatened to kill their captives if there is the slightest military move against Iran. The militants also said that they were on a full alert to foil any rescue attempt. Meanwhile, Iran’s moderate National Guidance (Information) Minister Nasser Minachi has offered his resignation to President Abol-Hasan Bani Sadr. Minachi had come under criticism and was jailed last year, when the militant students occupying the US embassy in Iran had alleged that he has CIA links.

