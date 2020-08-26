Forty Years Ago, August 26, 1980: Optimism on Assam

The Indian Express front page, August 26, 1980. (Express archives)

A new initiative to break the impasse on the Assam issue will be taken by Union Home Minister Zail Singh in the next three or four days. The fresh move to restart the deadlocked negotiation will be made both at the political and administrative levels, sources in the Congress said. This has emerged after the Home Minister’s meetings with Manipur Chief Minister R K Dorendra Singh and Congress I functionaries of Assam in the past few days. Sources said Dorendra Singh met Zail Singh again today who requested him to be in command in handling talks with the agitators.

Status quo on Sindri

The Supreme Court today ordered that the property of the Sindri Fertiliser Factory should not be dismantled or disposed of and status quo should be maintained. This followed a writ petition filed by the employees of the factory who alleged that the whole public sector unit worth Rs 51 crore had been sold this year to a Calcutta scrap dealer for Rs 4 crore.

Sethi objects

The Union Housing Ministry P C Sethi has taken a strong exception to written replies by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Arjun Singh in the Vidhan Sabha in regard to the alleged “indiscriminate” use of a state plane and a helicopter during the President’s Rule in the state. He has explained the circumstances in which he used the state plane and helicopter and said he was pained to see that the full facts were not brought before the Vidhan Sabha.

Extremists repelled

Bangladesh Rifles pushed back to Tripura area a gang of about 12 Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti extremists who had crossed into Bangladesh in “search of arms”, according to an official source.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd