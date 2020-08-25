Forty Years Ago, August 25, 1980: UP violent again

One person was killed and four injured in a fresh outburst of violence in Aligarh.

One person was killed and four injured in a fresh outburst of violence in Aligarh. A series of simultaneous incidents of stabbing and stone-throwing was triggered in the bylanes when curfew was relaxed in the city’s Upper Kot area. The flare-up has been seen by the government as a total failure of the district administration District Magistrate Narendra Singh and two DCPs have been transferred.

Janata split

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Janata Party has split with the party High Command superseding the state committee. Former Union Energy Minister P Ramachandran and his followers announced their decision to resign from the party and join the Congress-I. He said his decision was taken with a view to strengthen the nationalist forces.

UP rivers in spate

The Ganga has crossed the danger level at Haridwar and the river was rising at Phaphamau in Allahabad. The last spur of the bund on it near village Majhanwa in Ballia is being eroded fast. Boulders are being dumped to strengthen the bund. The Ghagra was also rising along its course from Katarniaghat in Bahraich to Turtipar in Ballia and the Rapti, receding at Bansi, Balrampur and Kakardhari, was rising at Birdghat at Gorakhpur.

Polish PM sacked

Poland’s ruling communist party today sacked Prime Minister Edward Babuich and five other politburo members, the national news agency PAP announced. The shake-up was triggered by the nation’s 1,50,000 strong labour strike. More than 400 factories across Northern Poland have been closed for 11 days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd