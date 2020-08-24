Forty Years Ago, August 24, 1980: Optimism On Assam

There will be fresh talks on Assam, and they will be successful.

There is a chance that the deadlock in Assam will be broken soon. Manipur Chief Minister Dorendra Singh met the Union Home Minister Zail Singh and told him that he had a clear picture of the situation after a meeting with the agitators in the state. Congress General Secretary Shyam Sundar Mohapatra who was also present at the meeting said that there should be no sense of despondency. There will be fresh talks on Assam, and they will be successful.

AASU Protests

The All Assam Students Union strongly condemned the arrest of some of its leaders and said that this was against the Centre’s assurance that all repressive measures against the leaders associated with the movement on the foreign nationals’ issue will be stopped. The carrot and stick policy of the state smacked of the state administration’s double dealing on the issue and would only vitiate the atmosphere for meaningful talks on the matter.

Asli Bharat’ Attacked

The police raided the office of the Kisan trust and an East Delhi Press and seized 400 copies of Asli Bharat, a Hindi weekly published by the trust. Madhu Limaye, Lok Dal General Secretary, said that the police entered the premises of the trust without any search warrant and seized copies of the magazine. This attack on the freedom of press was totally unjustified he said and alleged that the government was using such incidents to wash off its responsibility for the Moradabad violence.

Cop Turns Sadhu

B N Swami, former chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation, has turned into a sadhu under the name of Swami Vishwanand. In Ujjain to attend the Kumbha Mela Swami, said he had taken the step to bring about emotional integration in the country. He currently lives with his Guru, Gita Ramdas, in Delhi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd