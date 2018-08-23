Forty Years Ago, August 23, 1978: Kenyatta dead

The front page of The Indian Express on August 23, 1978 The front page of The Indian Express on August 23, 1978

Kenyan president Jomo Kenyatta, who led his country to independence in 1963, died in Nairobi. A government bulletin said he died peacefully in the State House in Mombassa.

Ruckus over Kanti

The Lok Sabha was in turmoil as Congress-I and Congress members shouted in protest after the Speaker disallowed their adjournment motion to discuss the reported collection of party funds by Kantibhai Desai, son of the prime minister, Morarji Desai.It was as unprecedented uproar with members angrily gesticulating and even some of them declaring their intention not to allow proceedings unless the issue was discussed. The ruckus began immediately after the Speaker gave his ruling. He had said that published reports did not show that the prime minister had anything directly or indirectly to do with the collection of funds. They did not say that Kantibhai Desai had used government machinery for it. Nor did they show that he had acted illegally.

Amendment bill

The Lok Sabha passed five clauses of the Constitution (45th) Amendment Bill with support from all round the House. The bill seeks to remove the obnoxious provisions inducted into the Constitution during the Emergency. Among the clauses voted were those deleting the right to property from the fundamental rights and regarding preventive detention.

Agatha’s spouse

Sir Max Mallowan, distinguished British archeologist and husband of Agatha Christie, died at his home in Oxfordshire. He was 74. Sir Max married Christie in 1930 after they met while he was excavating a site in the Middle East. She later accompanied him to excavation sites and helping out on the digs. They remained together for 45 years until Agatha Christie’s death in 1976.

