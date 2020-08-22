Forty Years Ago, August 22, 1980: UP Violence Again

Violence erupted suddenly and simultaneously around 2 pm when for the first time, curfew was relaxed.

Allahabad was rocked today by fresh violence, which left five dead, leading to deployment of the army and re-imposition of curfew for an indefinite period. Violence erupted suddenly and simultaneously around 2 pm when for the first time, curfew was relaxed. When the District Magistrate S A T Rizvi was rushing to Nakhas Kona on receipt of a report of an attack on a police party, a bomb was hurled at his car. The bomb exploded near the front wheel but the District Magistrate escaped unhurt. The person who lobbed the bomb was arrested. A violent mob attacked a police party at Nakhas Kona and a PAC jawan was critically injured by gunshots.

Manipur CM’s Offer

Manipur Chief Minister R K Dorendra Singh may take the initiative again to break the stalemate in the talks between the Centre and the Assam agitation leaders. Dorendra Singh who had a second round of meeting with Mr Shyam Sundar Mahapatra, AICC (I) General Secretary today said if the Central leaders desired, he would make earnest efforts again to resume talks.

New Bonus Rule

An ordinance was promulgated stipulating a minimum of 8.33 per cent and a maximum of 20 per cent bonus. It allows employers and employees to enter into agreements for payment of bonus in lieu of productivity, and not profits.

Pak Protests

Police used rifle butts, batons and tear gas to break up an anti-government march by hundreds of lawyers in Karachi today. The lawyers fled to the safety of the city’s court compound as the police waded in, scattering banners demanding democracy. At least a dozen people were arrested and several injured. It was the second biggest demonstration by lawyers in three months against President Zia-ul-Haq’s military rule and against his refusal to hold a general election.

