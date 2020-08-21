Forty Years Ago, August 21, 1980: Assam Stalemate

The Union Minister of State for Home, Yogendra Makwana said that the students were being misguided by certain elements.

Though the door is still left open for the Assam students to resume talks with the Centre on the foreigners’ issue, the Centre feels that matters cannot be left hanging in mid-air for too long and New Delhi may evolve a solution on its own. The Union Minister of State for Home, Yogendra Makwana said that the students were being misguided by certain elements. He made it clear that though the Centre would continue to treat all cases of suspended employees with sympathy, any cases of boycott in future will be dealt with severely. He said schools will be opened shortly and the government will adequate protection to students.

New Akali Dal Chief

The split in the Akali Dal was formalised with the installation of Sant Harcharan Singh Longowal as the party president. The leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Prakash Singh Badal proposed his name and it was seconded by the SGPC chief Gurcharan Singh Tohra. Badal alleged subversion of the party constitution by the Talwandi faction.

Mizo Rivals & Centre

The Union government is said to have discovered a way to please the arch-rivals in Mizoram politics – the Mizo National Front Chief, Laldenga and the state’s chief minister Brigadier Sailo. Laldenga had been demanding that Sailo be dismissed as he is posing hurdles in peace talks with China. Sailo has been demanding full statehood for Mizoram. The Centre may concede this demand. But this means that the existing ministry won’t able to continue once the Union Territory is upgraded to a state and this would please Laldenga.

Sops And Soaps

Soap and toothpaste will cost 5 to 50 paisa less according to an agreement between manufacturers and the government. This is part of a new policy direction which envisages rationalising prices by negotiating with consumer goods producers.

