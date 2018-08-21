Forty Years Ago: August 21, 1978

THE CRISIS IN the Janata Party assumed a new dimension with Acharya Kripalani and Jayaprakash Narayan exchanging letters presumably with reference to a search for a modus vivendi. THE CRISIS IN the Janata Party assumed a new dimension with Acharya Kripalani and Jayaprakash Narayan exchanging letters presumably with reference to a search for a modus vivendi.

Janata president

THE JANATA CRISIS can now be compared to Parvati in Kalidasa’s Kumarasambhava when she first met Shiva — moving neither forward nor backward. The only new dimension to the situation was added by Raj Narain when he announced that Charan Singh had no intention to become the Janata President. The formula suggested at the informal Cabinet meeting to resolve the crisis was that Chandra Shekhar would step down in favour of Charan Singh.

JP-Kriplani letters

THE CRISIS IN the Janata Party assumed a new dimension with Acharya Kripalani and Jayaprakash Narayan exchanging letters presumably with reference to a search for a modus vivendi. The Acharya’s letter was brought by Bihar CM Karpuri Thakur from Delhi and delivered to JP by Gajendra Prasad Himanshi, minister of state for Irrigation. Before he returned to Delhi, Thakur called on JP and collected his reply to Kriplani.

El Al Bus Attack

ARAB TERRORISTS ATTACKED an Israeli El Al Airline bus carrying cabin crew outside London’s Europe hotel, killing a stewardess and wounding at least nine others. One of the terrorists was killed when a grenade exploded in his face as El Al security men shot at the attackers, Scotland Yard said. The police said the terrorist was shot before he could throw the grenade.

Cinema set ablaze

THE IRANIAN GOVERNMENT says Islamic terrorists set fire to a packed cinema theatre in a city in the Iranian oil fields, killing 377 persons. The theatre was located in Abadan, an oil refining centre 48 km from the Persian Gulf. A government spokesman said it was the sixth cinema theatre to be set on fire since August 8, the beginning of Ramzan, a period of fasting when Islamic groups urge people not to attend films or eat in restaurants.

