Forty Years Ago: August 18, 1978

Janata compromise

THE JANATA Party has managed to stave off a certain split by resolving to make Charan Singh the party chief in place of Chandra Shekhar and by not pressuring Morarji Desai to take back either Charan Singh or Raj Narain into the Cabinet. The two will have to make amends for the charges they have made against their former cabinet colleagues and Kanti Desai, the PM’s son. Both Jagjivan Ram and HN Bahuguna have reacted adversely to this compromise. They made no secret of their unhappiness over “this horse-trading”.

JP pleased

JAYAPRAKASH NARAYAN EXPRESSED happiness over the package deal reached by top Janata Party leaders to bring about unity in the party. The industry minister, George Fernandes, hailed the unity formula evolved at an informal meeting of the Cabinet as the “opening of a new chapter in the Janata Party”.

Kanti probe

THE CONGRESS-CPI OPPOSITION was up in arms again in the Rajya Sabha over the issue of a House committee going into corruption charges against the families of the prime minister and the former home minister. Congress-I, Congress and CPI members failed to make the chairman, B D Jatti, modify his opinion that the appointment of a committee without knowing the government’s mind was infructuous.

Adivasis killed

FOUR BODIES WERE recovered from the Subemarekha river after a contractor’s men allegedly drove six Adivasis into the swollen Bubemarekha, which flows by the industrial complex in Jamshedpur. Two of the dead are said to be women. Eighteen persons have been arrested so far. There is considerable tension in the area and S N Singh, Additional Inspector-General of Police (Intelligence), is being sent to Jamshedpur to make an on-the-spot study.

