Forty Years Ago: August 14, 1980

Moradabad Clash

The army was rushed to assist the civil authorities in Moradabad town where 24 persons were killed and about 80 seriously injured in mob clashes with the police. Unofficial reports put the toll at 30 dead, including three policemen. Chief Minister V P Singh announced a judicial inquiry into the trouble and despatched his cabinet colleagues, Abdul Rehman Nashtar, Minister for Industries, and Jagdish Prasad, Minister for Law and Justice, to Moradabad. According to the CM, the situation was under control. An indefinite curfew has been imposed on the town and adjoining areas. Twenty arrests have been made so far. The unrest began when a pig strayed into an Eidgah while Muslims were offering prayers there. They accused the police of deliberately letting loose the animal.

Ahmedabad Firing

Police fired a round to disperse a mob indulging in arson and stone pelting at Lunsawad in Dariapur locality. No one was injured in the firing, according to police. Police opened fire after the violent mob attacked a police party with stones. A police inspector was seriously injured. The anti-price rise agitation has spread to some more localities. The indefinite curfew clamped down in major parts of the walled city area was relaxed from to enable Eid celebrations.

Rajiv And PM

Rajiv Gandhi has said he will enter politics only if it helps his mother. He will take a decision in the next few weeks. In an interview with a news magazine, he acknowledged that he was assisting the PM now by conveying to her information he gains from his meetings with people. Gandhi, who is an Indian Airlines pilot, said he had not resigned his job. Asked whether Mrs Gandhi would like him to give up flying, he replied: “I think she is worried when I fly. It is very emotional. It is no use telling her that more people die on the roads than while flying.”

