Forty Years Ago: August 13, 1980

PM On Assam

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi alleged that some vested interests were creating “hindrances” to a peaceful solution of the Assam problem. The prime minister, who was speaking at a meeting of the Congress-I parliamentary party, said she was very keen on solving the Assam foreign nationals issue within the framework of the Constitution. She said some people would try and take the credit “after we have found a solution”. Mrs Gandhi urged the party MPs to involve themselves in development work and in the implementation of economic programmes. They should work with the people to solve their problems and to bring a change in society, she said.

Manipur Protests

About 5,000 students, including girls, blocked all approaches to the Manipur chief minister’s house this afternoon in protest against the “dishonouring” of the agreement reached on August 5 between him and the All Manipur Students Union (AMoU) and All Manipur students Coordinating Committee (AMSCOC). The students blocked the main road, national highway number 39 in front of the Manipur CM’s house defying the prohibitory orders under section 144 in the town area. High school and college students came out of their classes at the call of the AMSU and AMSCOC, and paraded through the town area in procession. They later entered the prohibitory area around the CM’s residence.

Iran Cabinet

Iran’s new Prime Minister, Mohammad Ali Rajaie, said he should be able to form his cabinet in 10 days and that the hallmark of his government would be unbending loyalty to the nation’s revolutionary leader. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Formation of the cabinet would remove the last obstacle to a parliamentary debate on the American hostages. But at the press conference, the prime minister gave no indication of his attitude towards the hostage issue. Many leaders of the ruling Islamic Republican Party favour a “spy trial” for the 52 hostages.

