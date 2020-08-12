Forty Years Ago, August 12, 1980: Unfruitful talks

The Indian Express Front Page from August 12, 1980

The much-awaited Assam talks in Imphal ended with the agitationists’ spokesman describing them as “not fruitful” and a Manipur official press note expressing the hope that both sides would make efforts to “bring about a congenial atmosphere” for the Shillong conference. Lalit Chandra Rajkhawa, adviser to AASU and a member of the six-man delegation of the Assam agitators said that the talks were not fruitful. He said that the delegation demanded of the government the immediate withdrawal of all repressive measures and the release of all 27 detenus on or before August 15. Else, AASU and AAGSP might not be able to attend the August 18 talks at Shillong.

No-show students

Leaders of the All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) and the All Manipur Students Coordinating Committee (AMSCOC) did not turn up at the chief minister’s house for talks with Dorendra Singh. The student leaders had come a day earlier for talks with the CM, but as Singh was taken ill, the meeting could not be held. The Deputy CM requested the AMSU and AMSCOC leaders to come at 10 am to meet the Chief Minister. Singh and the student leaders had arrived at an agreement on August 5 that talks on starting the process of identification and detection of foreigners in Manipur should start on August 10.

Rajya Sabha uproar

The Rajya Sabha was in the throes of an unprecedented crisis over a question on a Supreme Court judgment. Chairman M Hidaytullah, who is a former Chief Justice of India, argued with members at length on his repeated direction that the conduct of any judge shall not be discussed in the House as laid down in the Constitution. It looked as if Hidayatullah’s ruling was juxtaposed with the contention of G S Bhattacharya (Ind) that the right of Parliament should not be infringed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd