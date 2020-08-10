Forty Years Ago: August 10, 1980

Talks Uncertain

Uncertainty prevailed over the proposed preliminary talks set to begin on August 10 on the foreign nationals’ issue at Imphal as the All-Assam Students’ Union declared it would not go the negotiating table unless the actions against government employees were revoked. The formal invitation for talks from Manipur Chief Minister R Dorendra Singh was received by AASU during the day. The AAGP leadership is also meeting to take a decision on the matter. AASU president Prafulla Mahanta and AAGP general secretary Bhrigu Phukan in a statement expressed doubt about the Centre’s attitude towards the people of Assam and called upon the people to be ready for launching an agitation with greater vigour and determination if necessary.

Unruly Students

The police fired 12 rounds of tear gas shells to disperse an unruly mob of students at Shyam Lal College when they turned violent after stopping all vehicular traffic outside their college. This is the first student violence reported this year. Several persons, including passersby, police personnel and DTC employees, were injured and at least six DTC buses damaged. Traffic on G T Road, from the old Yamuna Bridge upto Shyam Lai College came to a standstill as the students held up 25 buses. Yamuna Bridge was officially declared closed at 9 a.m. and, opened to traffic only after 12 noon.

Yahya Khan Dead

The former President of Pakistan, General Yahya Khan, died in Rawalpindi on the night of August 8, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported. He was 63. He became Pakistan’s third president in succession to Ayub Khan, whose 10-year rule ended abruptly after rioting and domestic unrest. But within three years, Khan’s government collapsed, Pakistan’s eastern wing proclaimed itself as the independent nation of Bangladesh and the career of the brilliant soldier-administrator was at an end.

