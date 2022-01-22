January 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Attack On Darbara

Punjab Chief Minister Darbara Singh escaped an attack on his life when a Sikh youth pounced on him and hit him on the neck at Panchatta village, 45 kms from Jullundur. The assailant tried to take out a sharp-edged weapon but was overpowered by the police and public. The weapon was seized from him, the police said. Singh had gone to the village to inaugurate a one-day convention on national integration and communal harmony at Guru Nanak Navbharati College. About 40 people including film actor Raj Kapoor, Punjab Congress (I) Darshan Singh Kapurthala and Punjabi singer Surinder Kaur were sitting on the dais when the Punjab CM was assaulted. The youth believed to be a Dal Khalsa member has been identified as Iqbal Singh of Mangal Jandla village in Hoshiarpur.

Arrests In Mizoram

The Mizoram authorities have arrested about 100 volunteers and sympathisers of the Mizo National Front, which was banned on January 20. Official sources said that amongst those arrested were close relatives of the MNF chief Laldenga, including his younger brother and brother-in-law. Chief Secretary Aubrey H Scott said that many heavy calibre automatic arms had been impounded from the hideouts of the banned outfit. Meanwhile Laldenga has indicated that the breakdown of the talks, the truce with the government in force since 1976 could be revoked.

US Backs Israel

The United States has vetoed the diluted Arab resolution calling all states to consider punitive measures against Israel for its annexation of the Golan heights. The vote in the UN security council was 9-1 with five abstentions. Britain and France, two other permanent members, abstained as did Ireland, Japan and Panama.