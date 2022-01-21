January 21, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Assam Barrier

The first round of tripartite talks on foreigners in Assam ended on Wednesday without any agreement on the contentious issue of the detection formula. However, some progress was made when the meeting agreed on steps to strengthen the border with Bangladesh. The government agreed to erect a physical barrier line, a road all along the border and a zone “free of human habitation” on the Indian side of the international border in Assam. This is aimed at preventing infiltration in future. The government and the movement leaders will resume talks on February 8 with the help of the leaders of five major opposition parties to continue their search for a solution.

Bhosale Sworn In

Babasaheb Anantarao Bhosale was sworn in Maharashtra’s eighth chief minister at a special function in the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor O P Mehra. Bhosale took the oath in Marathi in the name of god. Former chief minister A R Antulay was seated on the dais. The 60-year-old Bhosale hails from Satara but was elected to the assembly in the 1980 poll from the Urla constituency of Greater Bombay, thus becoming the first Chief Minister from Bombay. Talking to newsmen after the swearing-in ceremony, Bhosale said it would take at least three days to form his ministry.

Billa, Ranga To Hang

Billa and Ranga will be hanged, but they will leave unanswered a few constitutional questions they had raised in November about the powers of the President. The Supreme Court, while dismissing the writ petition of Ranga, stated that the question raised in the petition, regarding the scope of the power of pardon, “may have to wait for examination on an appropriate occasion. This clearly is not that occasion.” Chief Justice Y V Chandrachud, also revoked the general stay of all executions in the country passed on November 7.