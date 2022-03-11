March 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Arson In Kashmir

In a major outbreak of violence, anti-liquor agitators indulging in looting clashed with the police on Tuesday in Anantnag town, 50 km from Srinagar leaving at least 65 persons injured including a magistrate and some senior police officers. The police fired several rounds in the air to disperse unruly supporters of the pro-Pakistan People’s League who took to the street for the second day and forced shopkeepers to down their shutters. The police swung into action with firearms after lathicharge had little effect on the mob demanding a ban on sale of liquor. Infuriated by the police action to re-open the closed shops, threw liquor bottles on the roadside and stoned police personnel in the roadside.

Antulay’s Deal

An allegation that former Maharashtra Chief Minister A R Antulay took Rs 1.6 crore from a brewery was brought to the attention of the Rajya Sabha. In return, the brewery got an allocation of 2 million litres of molasses from the Maharashtra government, according to A G Kulkarni (Congress S).

MP’s Irregularities

Charanjit Singh, known as the Campa Cola MP, has landed himself in another scandal. His Pure Drinks company that is constructing a hotel in Windsor Place in Delhi has, in addition to the bungalow land allotted to the NDMC, made other encroachments.

Holi Bonfires

As Holi revelers in Delhi prepared to celebrate, it seemed that winter was not ready to depart. Some parts of the city were greeted with a thunder in the evening on March 9.

There was no edition of the paper on March 11 because of Holi. The above are excerpts from the March 10 paper