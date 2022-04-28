scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
April 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Arson In Amritsar

Curfew was imposed at a number of places on April 27. At least one person was killed and 25 injured when police opened fire to quell rioting in the Golden Temple area.

By: Editorial |
April 28, 2022 3:54:27 am
Arson In Amritsar, Falkland Crisis, Falkland Islands, Naushad Ali, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice also fired at an unruly mob when it entered the police station at Budhlada near Bhatinda. But there was no casualty. Police was attacked with stones at several places.

District authorities in Amritsar have issued shoot at sight orders following fresh violence and cases of arson. Curfew was imposed at a number of places on April 27. At least one person was killed and 25 injured when police opened fire to quell rioting in the Golden Temple area. Police also fired at an unruly mob when it entered the police station at Budhlada near Bhatinda. But there was no casualty. Police was attacked with stones at several places. Om Prakash, deputy superintendent of police, and two constables were seriously injured. They have been admitted to hospital.

Centre Sends Team

The Centre is sending three battalions of the CRPF to help the Punjab government deal with the violence. BSF battalions are also stationed in Amritsar and the state government has been told that it can requisition more. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has sent a high-level team, comprising Home Minister Giani Zail Singh, Industry Minister N D Tiwari and Home Secretary T N Chaturvedi to review the situation in the state.

Falkland Crisis

The Falkland crisis deepened as Britain and Argentina hardened their attitude towards a negotiated settlement. According to Argentine news agency DYN, Argentina has told US officials that a new peace plan should be delivered to Foreign Minister Nicanor Costa Mendez, who is in Washington.

Phalke For Naushad

Notwithstanding the presence of star actor Rekha, it was Naushad Ali, the veteran music composer of over 50 films who stole the limelight at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan during the presentation of the National Film Awards. He was given the Dadasaheb Phalke award.

