June 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Argentina Surrenders

Argentina has surrendered. The Falklands have been liberated. The British pride, punctured by Gen. Leopoldo Galtieri by seizing control of the South Atlantic islands by force, has been retrieved. As the British Defence Ministry officially confirmed the news about the Argentinian surrender, the Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher was engulfed with messages of congratulations from every nook and corner of the country. There was great relief among the people that the war is over. Even her political rivals, Michael Foot, David Owen and David Steel, congratulated her in public for her success. The jubilation was so widespread that at one time Thatcher appeared to be attaining the stature of Winston Churchill. But, already within the country, people are openly saying that her hands are soaked with the blood of hundreds of young and innocent lives.