June 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Argentina Surrenders

June 16, 2022 3:21:32 am
Argentina has surrendered. The Falklands have been liberated. The British pride, punctured by Gen. Leopoldo Galtieri by seizing control of the South Atlantic islands by force, has been retrieved. As the British Defence Ministry officially confirmed the news about the Argentinian surrender, the Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher was engulfed with messages of congratulations from every nook and corner of the country. There was great relief among the people that the war is over. Even her political rivals, Michael Foot, David Owen and David Steel, congratulated her in public for her success. The jubilation was so widespread that at one time Thatcher appeared to be attaining the stature of Winston Churchill. But, already within the country, people are openly saying that her hands are soaked with the blood of hundreds of young and innocent lives.
PM Plans Revamp
Indira Gandhi is thinking of massive reorganisation of the party and important changes in the Government soon after the presidential elections, according to informed sources. The sources say as soon as the presidential election is over, the process of revamping the organisation in various states, including change of leadership, will be initiated. Gandhi’s main aim is reported to be to strengthen the party in view of another mini-general election due early next year. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Tripura are due to go to the polls next year. There is also a plan to hold elections to the Delhi Metropolitan Council along with these assembly elections.
The Israeli Invasion
Artillery and tank cannon duels broke an uneasy truce on Beirut’s outskirts as Syria rejected an ultimatum from Israeli invasion forces to pull its forces from the Lebanese capital.
