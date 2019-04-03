Forty Years Ago: April 3, 1979

Dealing with Vinoba

An all-party delegation including Union Home Minister H M Patel will call on Acharya Vinoba Bhave to persuade him not to go on fast demanding a total ban on cow slaughter throughout the country. This decision was taken at a meeting, which Prime Minister Morarji Desai had with leaders of various opposition parties, on the situation created by Bhave’s decision to go on an indefinite fast for the purpose. Barring West Bengal and Kerala, all states have already enacted laws prohibiting slaughter of cows. MPs from West Bengal like Chitta Basu explained at the meeting how their government had also banned slaughter of milch cows and useful cattle while there was no complete ban.

No respite for Bhutto

Preparations are under way to execute the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Z A Bhutto, latest by Wednesday. Pakistan President General Zia-ul-Haq seems to have rejected the clemency appeal to spare Bhutto’s life. Bhutto’s daughter, Benazir, and his wife, Nusrat, have been asked to see Bhutto in jail, presumably for the last meeting. Benazir said she must “muster courage and restrain my tears” when she meets her father tomorrow. Meanwhile, Bhutto was stated to have been asked by the jail authorities to prepare a list of all persons he would like to see. Meanwhile, Bhutto’s cousin, Mumtaz Ali Bhutto, and the former commerce minister, Abdul Hafeez Pirzada, have been meeting diplomats in Islamabad to seek their support for clemency. The clemency, according to reports, is unlikely to be granted.

JP’s health report

“How is your government running?” Jayaprakash Narayan asked, when the Union Commerce Minister Mohan Dharia called on him at Jaslok Hospital. Dharia assured him, “We will try our best to fulfill your expectations.” JP showed eagerness to go to Patna and Dharia told him, “you will go to Patna soon”.